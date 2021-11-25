Turn your track into a sleek, cyber-style music visualizer. This design features a central HUD panel with an audio-reactive waveform, timer and progress UI, plus space for artist, song title and logo. Customize colors, spectrum range, band density and beat behavior. Add background and foreground imagery, adjust blur and opacity, and fine-tune the visual intensity. Perfect for YouTube releases, promos and streaming backdrops, it delivers a polished, futuristic look that adapts to any genre. Upload your audio, set your branding, and publish a modern digital visualizer in minutes.