Energy Beat Viz - Vertical

Turn your music into a captivating experience with an audio‑reactive circular visualizer, neon glow and crisp timer. This template features a centered energy ring that pulses to your beat, artist and track fields, reflective floor, particles and a subtle lens flare accent. Tweak colors, glow and responsiveness to match your sound and brand, add your logo, and choose a timer style. Works across horizontal, square and vertical formats, making it ideal for YouTube, social feeds, and streaming uploads.