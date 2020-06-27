Fashion Instagram Promo

Boost your product sales with a clean, vertical story promo optimized for Instagram. This minimalist flat-design template showcases products with bold typography, animated price tags, and a clear swipe‑up call-to-action. Seamless slide-in panels, crisp layouts, and pastel accents keep the focus on your offer. Swap images, edit multiple text fields, and refine colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for retail and e-commerce campaigns, seasonal deals, and quick social ads that need to look polished and on-brand in seconds.