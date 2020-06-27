Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Instagram Promo - Black Friday - Poster image

Fashion Instagram Promo

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 images · 9 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Minimal
Sale
E-commerce
1.5Kexports
rating
Boost your product sales with a clean, vertical story promo optimized for Instagram. This minimalist flat-design template showcases products with bold typography, animated price tags, and a clear swipe‑up call-to-action. Seamless slide-in panels, crisp layouts, and pastel accents keep the focus on your offer. Swap images, edit multiple text fields, and refine colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for retail and e-commerce campaigns, seasonal deals, and quick social ads that need to look polished and on-brand in seconds.
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us