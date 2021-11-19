Flying Shapes Viz - Horizontal

Showcase your track with a dynamic audio visualizer featuring a reactive spectrum, floating geometric tiles, and luminous light rays. Display cover art, artist and title, plus a timer and progress bar for a polished player feel. Customize colors, shape types, particle levels, and spectrum settings like bands, thickness and frequency range. Add your logo and background media, choose timer mode, and fine‑tune beat reactivity for any genre. Works across multiple aspect ratios for feeds, stories, and widescreen uploads. Plug in your song, tweak the look, and publish a bold, modern visual for your music.