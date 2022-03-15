Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flying Shapes Viz - Post - Original - Poster image

Flying Shapes Viz - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
491exports
rating
Showcase your track with a dynamic audio visualizer featuring a reactive spectrum, floating geometric tiles, and luminous light rays. Display cover art, artist and title, plus a timer and progress bar for a polished player feel. Customize colors, shape types, particle levels, and spectrum settings like bands, thickness and frequency range. Add your logo and background media, choose timer mode, and fine‑tune beat reactivity for any genre. Works across multiple aspect ratios for feeds, stories, and widescreen uploads. Plug in your song, tweak the look, and publish a bold, modern visual for your music.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us