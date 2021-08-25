Glossy Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant logo reveal. This minimal ident pairs glossy highlights, subtle lens flares, and a soft ground reflection for a premium finish. Easily add your logo and an optional tagline, then fine‑tune gloss, flare intensity, shadows, and background colors to match your identity. Smooth motion and a centered layout make it perfect for intros and outros across platforms. Deliver a refined first impression and a polished sign‑off with a timeless, versatile look that fits corporate and creative brands alike.