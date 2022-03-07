Glow Beat Viz - Horizontal

Put your music on a glowing beat. This audio-reactive visualizer features a neon spectrum across a reflective floor, with space for your logo, artist, and track title. Light rays and flares intensify on kicks and snares, while an optional timer keeps viewers engaged. Tweak colors, glow, spectrum density and more to match any genre—from electronic and hip‑hop to rock or pop. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for releases, teasers, channels and playlists. Drop in your track and get a clean, modern visual that amplifies your sound.