Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lucent Lyrics - New Default - Poster image

Lucent Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Minimal
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
8exports
rating
Turn any track into a polished lyric video with this clean, minimal 3D music visualizer. Centered lyrics, audio‑reactive spectrums, and a subtle timeline keep the focus on the song. Import subtitles for instant sync, add your logo, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and spectrum settings to match your brand. Designed to look elegant on any platform, this template delivers clarity and style without distractions—perfect for premieres, singles, acoustic sessions, and live takes. Create a professional lyric video in minutes and let your words and music take center stage.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us