Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lucent Lyrics - Post - Default - Poster image

Lucent Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Neumorphism
Minimal
Music
12exports
rating
Turn any track into a polished lyric video with this clean, minimal music visualizer. Reactive spectrum bands frame your scene while centered lyrics, artist and song info keep the focus on the music. A built‑in song timer and progress indicator enhance engagement. Customize fonts, line breaks, colors, shadows and spectrum settings to match your brand. Designed in a refined soft‑UI (neumorphic) style, it shines for music releases, teasers and social posts while keeping the visuals elegant and unobtrusive.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us