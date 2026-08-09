Lucent Lyrics - Square

Showcase your track with a clean, square lyric visualizer that puts your music first. This minimal, elegant design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, synced on‑screen lyrics, song and artist info, plus a timer and progress bar for clear playback context. Smooth fades and refined typography keep attention on the music while reinforcing your brand with a logo. Perfect for single releases, teasers, and social posts where clarity and style matter. Upload your audio, paste your lyrics, pick fonts and colors, and render a polished lyric video visualizer that fits any genre.