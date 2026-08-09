Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lucent Lyrics - Vertical - Default - Poster image

Lucent Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Minimal
Music
Audio spectrum
13exports
rating
Turn your track into a polished vertical lyric video. This minimal, monochrome music visualizer frames your song with reactive equalizer bars, a central waveform, and clean typography. Add your logo, artist and song name, upload lyrics, and let the built‑in timer and timeline present playback clearly. Smooth fades and subtle slide‑ins keep the focus on your music while retaining an elegant 3D feel. Ideal for reels, stories, teasers, and full releases—just drop in audio and go. Perfect for artists, labels, and creators who want crisp, modern visuals without distractions.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us