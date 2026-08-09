Lucent Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a polished vertical lyric video. This minimal, monochrome music visualizer frames your song with reactive equalizer bars, a central waveform, and clean typography. Add your logo, artist and song name, upload lyrics, and let the built‑in timer and timeline present playback clearly. Smooth fades and subtle slide‑ins keep the focus on your music while retaining an elegant 3D feel. Ideal for reels, stories, teasers, and full releases—just drop in audio and go. Perfect for artists, labels, and creators who want crisp, modern visuals without distractions.