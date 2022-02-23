Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Music Player - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Modern Music Player - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Media player
Audio spectrum
6.6Kexports
rating
Put your music front and center with a modern audio visualizer. This clean media player UI features a circular centerpiece, linear audio spectrum, play controls, timer, and a progress bar. Easily add your logo and artwork, then customize colors and fonts to match your brand. It’s optimized for multiple aspect ratios, making it perfect for YouTube, socials, and promos. Deliver a polished, minimal look that highlights your sound and keeps the focus on the track.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us