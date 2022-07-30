Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Podcast Viz - Post - Video - Poster image

Modern Podcast Viz - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 4 fonts
Music visualization
Podcast
Minimal
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
398exports
rating
Turn your audio into a sleek podcast visualizer. This template pairs a modern player UI with an audio spectrum, timer and progress bar for clear episode playback. Add your logo, show title, description and images or video for hosts or guests. Customize spectrum style, colors and typography to match your brand. Optimized for podcasts and talk shows, it works across common formats for feeds and social. Build professional episode posts fast with minimal, bold design and audio-reactive motion that keeps attention on your content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us