Modern Podcast Viz - Post

Turn your audio into a sleek podcast visualizer. This template pairs a modern player UI with an audio spectrum, timer and progress bar for clear episode playback. Add your logo, show title, description and images or video for hosts or guests. Customize spectrum style, colors and typography to match your brand. Optimized for podcasts and talk shows, it works across common formats for feeds and social. Build professional episode posts fast with minimal, bold design and audio-reactive motion that keeps attention on your content.