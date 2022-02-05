Neon Beat Viz - Square

Showcase your music with a striking neon audio visualizer. This template features a glowing waveform line, reflective floor, animated particles, and built‑in timer and progress bar for clear track navigation. It’s fully audio and beat‑reactive, adapting to any genre and tempo. Customize logo, colors, and spectrum style to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for releases, promos, and social content. Drop in your track and let the visuals pulse to the beat.