Neon Lights Viz - Post

Bring your music to life with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer built for artists, labels and creators. LED spectrum walls pulse to your track while your logo, song and author info stay front and center. Add a background image, tweak fonts, and fine‑tune colors, intensity and frequency settings. A built‑in song timer and timeline keep listeners engaged. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for releases, teasers and social posts. Fast to customize and striking on any platform, this template makes your audio look as good as it sounds.