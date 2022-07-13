Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Spectrum Viz - Post - Green - Poster image

Neon Spectrum Viz - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Audio spectrum
Music
Audio reactive
184exports
rating
Transform your music into a striking neon display with a responsive audio spectrum, glowing tunnel depth, and clean central titles. This visualizer reacts to your track with beat-driven motion, optional camera rotation, and smooth, fluid animation. Display song and artist info, add your logo, and choose between timer styles with an optional timeline. Customize colors, fonts, thickness and spectrum density to match your brand. Export in landscape, square or vertical formats for YouTube and socials. Perfect for singles, mixes, podcasts and stream backdrops.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us