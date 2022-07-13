Neon Spectrum Viz - Square

Transform your music into a striking neon display with a responsive audio spectrum, glowing tunnel depth, and clean central titles. This visualizer reacts to your track with beat-driven motion, optional camera rotation, and smooth, fluid animation. Display song and artist info, add your logo, and choose between timer styles with an optional timeline. Customize colors, fonts, thickness and spectrum density to match your brand. Export in landscape, square or vertical formats for YouTube and socials. Perfect for singles, mixes, podcasts and stream backdrops.