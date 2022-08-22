Night Rays Viz - Square

Bring your music to life with a sleek neon visualizer. Equalizer bars and a dotted waveform pulse to your audio, while the timer and progress bar keep listeners engaged. Showcase your logo, track title, artist name and cover art with clean, minimal typography. Customize colors, glow and light rays to match your brand or release. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this template is perfect for singles, remixes and channel uploads. Drop in your song and go—fast, energetic and eye-catching.