Pieces Logo Reveal
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create a polished brand moment with a minimalist 3D logo reveal that assembles from modular pieces. Smooth motion, tasteful light sweeps and a subtle reflective floor spotlight your mark without distractions. Add a tagline and optional text, fine-tune shadows, reflections and flare accents, and choose a palette that matches your identity. Perfect for intros and outros, this sleek logo animation delivers a premium look while staying simple, modern and versatile for any industry.
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