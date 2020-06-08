Project A Transition

Elevate your live stream with a high-impact, transparent stinger transition designed around crisp panels, digital UI accents, and an energetic logo reveal. This stinger starts and ends fully transparent, featuring a full-screen wipe to hide your scene change seamlessly. Customize the colors and logo to match your brand and drop it into your streaming software as an overlay. The futuristic, geometric style and fast pacing keep your production looking sharp and professional. Perfect for stream elements, branded transitions, and channel identity boosts.