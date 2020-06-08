Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Project A Transition - Original - Poster image

Project A Transition

00:03 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Digital
Futuristic
Full-screen wipe
6.2Kexports
rating
Elevate your live stream with a high-impact, transparent stinger transition designed around crisp panels, digital UI accents, and an energetic logo reveal. This stinger starts and ends fully transparent, featuring a full-screen wipe to hide your scene change seamlessly. Customize the colors and logo to match your brand and drop it into your streaming software as an overlay. The futuristic, geometric style and fast pacing keep your production looking sharp and professional. Perfect for stream elements, branded transitions, and channel identity boosts.
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LuisBranco
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us