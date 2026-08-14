PulseMatrix Lyrics

Turn your track into a striking neon lyric video. This audio‑reactive template blends a 3D dot‑matrix tunnel, glowing type, and moving light trails that pulse on the beat. Drop in your song, paste synced lyrics, and add a logo. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, colors, glow, and line breaks. A built‑in timer and progress indicator keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Ideal for releases, visualizer uploads, and streaming backdrops, it delivers a clean, futuristic look that puts your music and words front and center.