PulseMatrix Lyrics - Post

Bring your song to life with a neon lyric video and music visualizer built for modern social posts. This energetic, digital 3D design features a reactive audio spectrum, beat‑synced light rays, and crisp kinetic lyrics. A timer and progress bar keep viewers oriented while the centered layout ensures perfect readability. Customize colors, fonts, and glow to match your brand and let the LED‑style dot grid and tunnel perspective add futuristic depth. Perfect for artists, labels, and creators looking to share high‑impact lyric content quickly and professionally.