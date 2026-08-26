Youtube intro for cooking channel
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PulseMatrix Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

PulseMatrix Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Digital
Glow
Music
12exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a futuristic, square lyric visualizer. A neon dot‑matrix tunnel pulses to your music while a reactive spectrum, timer, and timeline keep viewers engaged. Lyrics, artist name, song title, and logo sit front and center for clear, stylish presentation. Customize colors, adjust frequency responsiveness, and match the glow to your brand. Perfect for music releases, lyric videos, and social posts where bold visuals and readability matter. Energize your audience with a clean, high‑tech look that moves with every beat.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us