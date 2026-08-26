PulseMatrix Lyrics - Vertical
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
12exports
Bring your track to life with a vertical neon lyric visualizer. This audio‑reactive template syncs glowing lyrics, a clean timer and a progress bar with a pulsing spectrum inside a futuristic dot‑grid tunnel. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, glow, rays and colors to match your brand. Add artist, song title and logo, then export a full‑length, mobile‑ready lyric video. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts when you need crisp readability, energetic motion and a premium, tech‑driven look.