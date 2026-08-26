PulseMatrix Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a vertical neon lyric visualizer. This audio‑reactive template syncs glowing lyrics, a clean timer and a progress bar with a pulsing spectrum inside a futuristic dot‑grid tunnel. Fine‑tune spectrum bands, glow, rays and colors to match your brand. Add artist, song title and logo, then export a full‑length, mobile‑ready lyric video. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts when you need crisp readability, energetic motion and a premium, tech‑driven look.