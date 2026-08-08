Quiet Chorus Lyrics - Vertical

Turn any track into a vertical lyric video with crisp, minimalist style. This audio‑reactive template displays lines in the center with subtle depth, floor reflections, and a live timer. Customize fonts, size, leading, stroke, shadows and colors. Choose digital or analog spectrum styles, adjust bands and frequency ranges, and add your logo and titles for professional branding. Built for clarity and readability, the monochrome gradient backdrop keeps focus on the words while the spectrum moves to the beat. Perfect for releases, socials, and promo clips—just add your song and synced lyrics to get started.