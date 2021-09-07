Turn any track into an eye-catching retro experience. This synthwave music visualizer blends neon triangles, a horizon grid, palm silhouettes, and a striped sunset with an audio‑reactive spectrum and on-screen timer. Your song and artist names sit front and center, while beat-synced glow, RGB splits, and reflections elevate every drop. Tweak colors, fonts, stars, mountains, and spectrum settings to match your sound and brand. Perfect for YouTube uploads, channel art, single promos, and stream visuals—just add your audio and customize.