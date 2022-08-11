Rotate Spectrum Viz - Post

Show off your music with a clean, horizontal audio spectrum that reacts to every beat. This minimal, glow-driven visualizer includes a song timer and progress bar, plus editable author and track titles. Drop in your logo, background and featured image or video, then tailor colors, thickness and frequency response to match your sound. Works great for releases, promos and uploads across landscape, square and vertical formats. If you need a fast, professional music visualization with clear UI and strong energy, this template hits the mark.