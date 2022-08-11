Slideshow for my birthday party
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Rotate Spectrum Viz - Square - Red - Poster image

Rotate Spectrum Viz - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
535exports
rating
Show off your music with a clean, horizontal audio spectrum that reacts to every beat. This minimal, glow-driven visualizer includes a song timer and progress bar, plus editable author and track titles. Drop in your logo, background and featured image or video, then tailor colors, thickness and frequency response to match your sound. Works great for releases, promos and uploads across landscape, square and vertical formats. If you need a fast, professional music visualization with clear UI and strong energy, this template hits the mark.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us