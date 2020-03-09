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Soft Intro - Blue Theme - Poster image

Soft Intro

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Atmospheric
Outro
Glow
1.1Kexports
rating
Design a polished brand moment with soft glow, drifting particles and a cinematic dark backdrop. This minimal logo animation is perfect for intros and outros, highlighting your mark with atmospheric light leaks and smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, glow and opacity settings to match your branding. The centered layout ensures focus and legibility, while the elegant pacing keeps things calm and refined. Great for channels, presentations and product idents where clarity and style matter.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us