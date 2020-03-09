Soft Intro

Design a polished brand moment with soft glow, drifting particles and a cinematic dark backdrop. This minimal logo animation is perfect for intros and outros, highlighting your mark with atmospheric light leaks and smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, glow and opacity settings to match your branding. The centered layout ensures focus and legibility, while the elegant pacing keeps things calm and refined. Great for channels, presentations and product idents where clarity and style matter.