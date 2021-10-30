Space Travel Viz - Horizontal

Turn your track into a captivating neon space visualizer. This 3D scene features a responsive audio spectrum on a reflective floor, glowing particles, and volumetric light rays that pulse to the beat. Display your cover art or logo, song and artist names, plus a live timer and progress bar for a polished media-player vibe. Tweak colors, intensity, bands and frequency ranges to match any genre. Ideal for releases, promos, and streaming backgrounds across horizontal, square, and vertical formats.