Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spectrum Panel Viz - Original - Poster image

Spectrum Panel Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Music
2.5Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with an audio-reactive visualizer set on a sleek 3D LED panel stage. A central waveform, equalizer bars and subtle light rays pulse to your track, while a progress bar and timer keep listeners engaged. Add your logo, song and artist details, and fine-tune glow, spectrum bands and UI elements to match your brand. Designed for music releases, channels and promos, this clean, modern layout looks great across genres. Upload your audio, customize the look, and create a professional visual experience in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us