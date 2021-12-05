Spectrum Panel Viz

Bring your music to life with an audio-reactive visualizer set on a sleek 3D LED panel stage. A central waveform, equalizer bars and subtle light rays pulse to your track, while a progress bar and timer keep listeners engaged. Add your logo, song and artist details, and fine-tune glow, spectrum bands and UI elements to match your brand. Designed for music releases, channels and promos, this clean, modern layout looks great across genres. Upload your audio, customize the look, and create a professional visual experience in minutes.