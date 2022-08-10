Spectrum Reflection Viz - Post

Put your music in the spotlight with a refined, gold-on-black audio spectrum visualizer. The horizontal equalizer bars, reflective floor, particles and light rays all react to your soundtrack for a powerful, energetic look. Add artist and song info, toggle a timer and timeline, and fine-tune bands, thickness, glow and reflections to match your style. Works great for singles, mixes and uploads across platforms. Make your release look as good as it sounds with a clean, elegant visual that’s easy to customize.