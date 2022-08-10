Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spectrum Reflection Viz - Square - Original - Poster image

Spectrum Reflection Viz - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
208exports
rating
Put your music in the spotlight with a refined, gold-on-black audio spectrum visualizer. The horizontal equalizer bars, reflective floor, particles and light rays all react to your soundtrack for a powerful, energetic look. Add artist and song info, toggle a timer and timeline, and fine-tune bands, thickness, glow and reflections to match your style. Works great for singles, mixes and uploads across platforms. Make your release look as good as it sounds with a clean, elegant visual that’s easy to customize.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us