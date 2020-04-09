Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Words And Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Words And Logo Intro

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Minimal
Outro
5.9Kexports
rating
Craft a standout brand intro with three bold keywords followed by a refined logo and tagline reveal. This minimal 3D motion graphics template features glossy reflections, soft gradients, and smooth, fluid animation for a premium look. Perfect for intros, outros, and title sequences, it keeps your message centered and clear while offering ample customization over colors, fonts, and styling. Deliver a professional logo animation that feels elegant, modern, and versatile—tailored to your brand in just a few clicks.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us