Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Callout - Original - Poster image

YouTube Callout

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Outro
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YouTube
Flat design
Minimal
637exports
rating
Grow your channel with a sleek YouTube callout designed to drive engagement. This minimal, flat-design scene showcases platform UI with clickable actions for engagement and alerts, all inside a centered YouTube-style player. Customize colors, fonts, and branding elements, including a channel image and name, to match your identity. Smooth, energetic motion and clear CTAs make it perfect as an intro or end screen. It’s an easy, professional way to remind viewers to interact and stay notified—ideal for creators who want a polished, platform-native look.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us