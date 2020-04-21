YouTube Shapes
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
146exports
Drive engagement with a clean, flat-design YouTube subscribe animation. This template showcases like, share, bell, and a subscribe button, plus a channel avatar and name callout. Customize colors, text and fonts to match your branding and keep your end screens consistent. Smooth transitions, bold CTAs and a centered layout make your message instantly clear. Perfect for outros or quick interstitials that remind viewers to take action without distracting from your content.
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