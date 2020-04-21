Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Shapes - Original - Poster image

YouTube Shapes

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Flat design
YouTube
Like Button
146exports
rating
Drive engagement with a clean, flat-design YouTube subscribe animation. This template showcases like, share, bell, and a subscribe button, plus a channel avatar and name callout. Customize colors, text and fonts to match your branding and keep your end screens consistent. Smooth transitions, bold CTAs and a centered layout make your message instantly clear. Perfect for outros or quick interstitials that remind viewers to take action without distracting from your content.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us