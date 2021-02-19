3D Shapes Logo

Give your brand a crisp, tech-forward entrance with this clean logo animation. Rounded square panels rotate and slide to assemble a centered logo card, accented by digital circuit lines and subtle particle bursts. Ideal as an intro or outro for presentations, promos, events, and channel branding. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and add a short tagline to match your identity. The minimal aesthetic, dark backdrop, and neon accents create a modern, professional reveal that works across industries—especially tech, startups, and digital products.