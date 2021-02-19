Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Shapes Logo - Original - Poster image

3D Shapes Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Digital
1.9Kexports
rating
Give your brand a crisp, tech-forward entrance with this clean logo animation. Rounded square panels rotate and slide to assemble a centered logo card, accented by digital circuit lines and subtle particle bursts. Ideal as an intro or outro for presentations, promos, events, and channel branding. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and add a short tagline to match your identity. The minimal aesthetic, dark backdrop, and neon accents create a modern, professional reveal that works across industries—especially tech, startups, and digital products.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us