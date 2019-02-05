Metal Logo

Give your brand a powerful, cinematic entrance with a 3D metallic logo reveal. This dark, minimal opener features dramatic light slashes, glossy reflections, and refined flares to elevate your mark. Customize colors, glow, and textures to match your identity, then add a short tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for intros and outros, trailers, product launches, or channel branding when you need an epic, premium feel in seconds.