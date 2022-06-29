3D Logo Search - Vertical

Launch your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation built around a sleek web search interaction. A glowing ring morphs into a search field, your query types on screen, and a polished 3D logo takes center stage over a subtly tinted background image. Ideal for intros and outros, this design keeps focus on your name and website. Easily customize fonts, logo, search text, colors, and background styling to match your branding. The result is modern, professional, and memorable—perfect for channels, businesses, and creators who want a crisp, website‑forward identity.