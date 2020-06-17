Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Slideshow

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 13 images · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Cinematic
Grunge
Photo print
Film Look
10.1Kexports
rating
Build a moody, cinematic slideshow that blends retro film aesthetics with smooth 3D motion. Distressed textures, grain and scratches add character, while overlapping photo prints and bold titles animate with elegant, seamless transitions. The dark, tinted palette and subtle camera drift create an atmospheric, documentary-style flow. Add your images, headlines and a logo outro to shape a refined promo, ad, opener or presentation piece. Designed to be flexible yet distinctive, this template turns any set of visuals into a cohesive story with depth, parallax and tasteful grunge details.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Support & Help
Help
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Contact Us