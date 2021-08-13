Circle Logo Animation

Create a refined logo reveal with minimalist, geometric flair. This template animates circles and glowing rings to assemble your brand mark at center, followed by a customizable tagline. Tweak background, logo, and accent colors to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion and soft gradients make it perfect for intros and outros across YouTube, social media, and corporate content. Simply drop in your logo, edit the text, and export a polished result—no plugins required.