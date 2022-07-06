Classic 3D Reveal - Square

Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal 3D logo reveal. This clean intro/outro pairs a centered circular stage, concentric rings, and a tasteful light sweep for a polished finish. Smooth radial builds, subtle pop-ins, and geometric accents keep focus on your mark and tagline. Fully customizable colors adapt to your branding, and responsive layouts suit horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Ideal for YouTube, social media, presentations, and more, this logo animation is fast to set up and consistently elegant.