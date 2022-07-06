Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Classic 3D Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Classic 3D Reveal - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Circle shape
513exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal 3D logo reveal. This clean intro/outro pairs a centered circular stage, concentric rings, and a tasteful light sweep for a polished finish. Smooth radial builds, subtle pop-ins, and geometric accents keep focus on your mark and tagline. Fully customizable colors adapt to your branding, and responsive layouts suit horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Ideal for YouTube, social media, presentations, and more, this logo animation is fast to set up and consistently elegant.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us