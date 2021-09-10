Clean Stroke

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimalist 3D stroke logo reveal. This elegant logo animation smoothly builds from wireframe contours into a glossy, extruded mark, then settles into a centered hold with an optional tagline. Customize colors, fonts, and shading to match your identity, and fine-tune the subtle glint and background overlay for the perfect finish. Ideal for intros and outros across promos, presentations, and media channels, it delivers a refined, modern look that keeps the focus on your brand.