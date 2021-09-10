Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Stroke - Original - Poster image

Clean Stroke

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
3D motion graphics
Outro
799exports
rating
Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimalist 3D stroke logo reveal. This elegant logo animation smoothly builds from wireframe contours into a glossy, extruded mark, then settles into a centered hold with an optional tagline. Customize colors, fonts, and shading to match your identity, and fine-tune the subtle glint and background overlay for the perfect finish. Ideal for intros and outros across promos, presentations, and media channels, it delivers a refined, modern look that keeps the focus on your brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us