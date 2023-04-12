Elegant 3D Twist - Vertical

Give your brand a polished presence with this elegant 3D logo animation. A clean, minimal layout highlights your mark on a glossy, reflective stage, complete with a smooth rotation and optional tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts and the light sweep to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for social, YouTube, intros, and outros. The refined motion and centered composition keep the focus on your logo, delivering a premium feel in seconds—perfect for openers, closers, promos and corporate branding.