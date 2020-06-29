Extreme Glitch

Launch your brand with a bold, high-energy glitch logo intro. This tech-styled animation blends warped grids, scrolling code, RGB splits, and intense digital distortion to frame your mark in a futuristic HUD environment. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a clean, centered logo reveal with optional tagline, delivering a crisp final lockup. Easily customize colors and typography to align with your branding. Great for technology, gaming, and digital creators who want a fast, impactful identity sting that stands out across platforms and aspect ratios.