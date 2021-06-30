Fast Intro Stomp Square

Launch your message with an energetic stomp opener built around bold kinetic typography, punchy cuts, and impact transitions. This versatile template showcases headlines and images in quick sequence before landing on a clean brand screen, ideal for promos, ads, intros, reels and more. Easily swap images, edit titles, and adjust colors and fonts to match your brand. Designed for square, vertical or widescreen formats, it keeps your visuals crisp and your message clear. Deliver a modern, high-impact look in seconds—perfect for products, events, and social campaigns.