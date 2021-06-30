Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fast Intro Stomp Square - Original - Poster image

Fast Intro Stomp Square

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
Kinetic typography
2.4Kexports
rating
Launch your message with an energetic stomp opener built around bold kinetic typography, punchy cuts, and impact transitions. This versatile template showcases headlines and images in quick sequence before landing on a clean brand screen, ideal for promos, ads, intros, reels and more. Easily swap images, edit titles, and adjust colors and fonts to match your brand. Designed for square, vertical or widescreen formats, it keeps your visuals crisp and your message clear. Deliver a modern, high-impact look in seconds—perfect for products, events, and social campaigns.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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previa joven ecoystem
by carlos.antonio.canto
wonderfull
i use that to call young people to my bussiness. i like it so much
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us