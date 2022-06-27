Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Flat Beat - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Flat Beat - Horizontal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio reactive
Circular spectrum
2Kexports
rating
Showcase your track with a clean, circular music visualizer. This minimal, flat design features an audio‑reactive ring, artist and song titles, plus a timeline and timer for clear playback context. Tune colors, spectrum density and thickness, and add your logo to build a polished look that fits any genre—from ambient to bass-heavy beats. Fluid motion and crisp typography keep the focus on your music while delivering a professional presence for channels and releases.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
mhakmal07 profile image
mhakmal07
Edit
Themes (12)
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07
Original
Edit
Original
Neuromancer
Edit
Neuromancer
Terminal
Edit
Terminal
Hersheys
Edit
Hersheys
The Strain
Edit
The Strain
Namn
Edit
Namn
Fuel Town
Edit
Fuel Town
Forest Blues
Edit
Forest Blues
Mint
Edit
Mint
Exodus
Edit
Exodus
Grey Porcelain
Edit
Grey Porcelain
Black Pearl
Edit
Black Pearl
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us