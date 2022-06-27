Flat Beat - Horizontal
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
2Kexports
Showcase your track with a clean, circular music visualizer. This minimal, flat design features an audio‑reactive ring, artist and song titles, plus a timeline and timer for clear playback context. Tune colors, spectrum density and thickness, and add your logo to build a polished look that fits any genre—from ambient to bass-heavy beats. Fluid motion and crisp typography keep the focus on your music while delivering a professional presence for channels and releases.
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