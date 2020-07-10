Happy Sale

Promote your offer with a slick, vertical product sale promo built for Stories, Reels, and Shorts. This flat, geometric design spotlights your product images, bold price, and headline, then closes with a strong CTA and branded end card. Smooth transitions, brush‑stroke title backers, and a framed layout keep attention on what matters most—your deal. Easily customize media, colors, fonts, and copy to match any e‑commerce brand and campaign. Ideal for limited‑time offers, new arrivals, and product highlights.