Logo Searching - Horizontal

Bring your brand to the spotlight with a clean, minimal logo reveal driven by a familiar search bar interaction. Type-on text, a cursor click, and a smooth radial transition lead into your logo and a short tagline. This flat-design opener is perfect for intros, outros, and website promo clips. Customize colors, backgrounds, and search bar styles to match your branding and render in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Simple, modern, and effective—ideal for agencies, startups, and creators who want a polished, SEO‑inspired ident.