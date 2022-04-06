Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Logo Searching - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Logo Searching - Horizontal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Web search
20.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to the spotlight with a clean, minimal logo reveal driven by a familiar search bar interaction. Type-on text, a cursor click, and a smooth radial transition lead into your logo and a short tagline. This flat-design opener is perfect for intros, outros, and website promo clips. Customize colors, backgrounds, and search bar styles to match your branding and render in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Simple, modern, and effective—ideal for agencies, startups, and creators who want a polished, SEO‑inspired ident.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us