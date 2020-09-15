Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Intro Searching - Original - Poster image

Minimal Intro Searching

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Web search
Website Promo
5.9Kexports
rating
Show your brand the way people find you—through search. This minimal logo animation features a clean web search bar, a natural typing effect, and a polished logo reveal with your website. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and website promos across corporate, startup, and creator content. Easily replace the logo, edit text, and adjust colors to match your brand. The sleek, centered layout and smooth motion keep attention on your message while the cinematic letterbox look adds polish. Make your brand discoverable in seconds with a crisp, professional opener.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us