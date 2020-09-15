Minimal Intro Searching

Show your brand the way people find you—through search. This minimal logo animation features a clean web search bar, a natural typing effect, and a polished logo reveal with your website. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and website promos across corporate, startup, and creator content. Easily replace the logo, edit text, and adjust colors to match your brand. The sleek, centered layout and smooth motion keep attention on your message while the cinematic letterbox look adds polish. Make your brand discoverable in seconds with a crisp, professional opener.